Editor's note: Due to the team wearing practice uniforms without jersey numbers, the Mercury was unable to identify some players during the intrasquad.
Thursday night's Manhattan High football intrasquad game got off to a worrisome start for the Indians when junior defensive lineman Xander Arnwine crumpled to the ground during pregame warmups.
The team had been working on goal-line plays when Arnwine's left knee buckled underneath him. He lay on the ground for an extended period of time as his teammates walked off the field to prepare for the scrimmage.
Arnwine would eventually be helped off the field by the team's trainers, unable to put any weight on the leg. He later returned on crutches with an ice pack around his knee.
While injuries are bound to happen during a football season, preseason injuries like Arnwine's can deplete a team from the start. Fortunately for Manhattan, the injury bug didn't strike again as the Indians capped off their final tuneup ahead of the regular season without any major problems.
"Anytime you can get through the scrimmage without any injuries, that's always a positive," head coach Joe Schartz said. "We really needed this scrimmage because we were unable to have our scrimmage last Saturday. It's the first time we really got to play some football and was a needed experience."
The Indians will be dealing with an added health element this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Added health measures were visible throughout the venue, with the fans in attendance all wearing masks, security officials keeping track of the attendance at the event and football players' helmets outfitted with small shields to directly in front of the mouth and nose areas.
While the measures were mostly followed, there were a few instances in which players and coaches fell back into old habits that didn't align with the guidelines set out by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. One of the guidelines allowed for the players/coaches box to be extended from one 10-yard line to the other. Still, all of the team's players and on-field coaches were often together within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage.
Defensive backs show flashes of ability
Heading into the season, one of the unknowns for Manhattan is how its secondary will perform.
Senior Ty'Zhaun Jackson is the only returning starter, with the other three spots expected to be manned by underclassmen, according to Schartz. However, the group played like it was filled with veterans early in the scrimmage.
The group picked off quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner in both of the offense's first two drives. The first came on an under-thrown pass on a deep route, while the second came after a wide receiver slipped coming out of his route.
"It was very good," Schartz said. "We're slowly progressing. Tonight was a big step. We need that experience and that extended playing time. ... We just need to get in some game shape and make sure we're ready to go next Friday night."
The secondary did show it's inexperience on a few pass plays, as the Manhattan offense picked up a few large chunk plays due to coverage breakdowns. The final breakdown resulted in a touchdown as two defensive backs crashed down on a receiver running a flat route, leaving another receiver on the same side of the field wide open near the end zone.
Offense finds its groove late
While Aschenbrenner started the evening on a slow note, he and the Manhattan offense slowly picked up steam throughout the scrimmage, scoring six total touchdowns on the night.
Perhaps even better for Schartz and his team was the relative balance in how the touchdowns were scored. While four of the scores came off the run, two of Manhattan's touchdowns came through the air.
As a team, Manhattan only had five passing touchdowns in 2019.
Even the running touchdowns were split evenly, with the team's quarterbacks scoring two and running backs crossing the line for the other pair.
"You just have to settle in," Schartz said. "That's the way the game is too. Everybody's fired up at the beginning and it's a four quarter game and you have to see who will outlast the other. Typically, our kids settle in and outlast people in the fourth quarter."
While the offense found its groove, Manhattan's special teams struggled at times when called upon to add on extra points, as two attempts were blocked on the night.