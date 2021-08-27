Editor’s note: Because Manhattan High wore practice uniforms without jersey numbers, The Mercury was unable to identify some players during the scrimmage.
Manhattan High football fans got their first look at the 2021 squad Thursday evening when the Indians hosted their annual intrasquad scrimmage at Bishop Stadium. While the Indians did not keep score or stats from the scrimmage, three things were fairly clear after approximately an hour and a half of play.
Offensive line still trying to find its footing
The Indians knew they had a tall task ahead of them when four of their five starting offensive linemen from last year graduated. Add in the standard wear and tear that preseason camp can inflict and the result was the patchwork line fans saw Thursday night.
“We had a little bit of turnover on the O-line already through camp and we’re struggling to find some consistency,” head coach Joe Schartz said.
“We brought (senior captain, defensive lineman and occasional fullback) Talique (Houston) over to left guard and he’s seemed to make us better. It’s just a process.”
The Indians weren’t without their moments up front. Stellar blocking at times throughout the night led to multiple strong runs and safe pockets for the offense to operate out of.
However, multiple sacks and tackles for loss throughout the evening did stall things, and could be troublesome going forward offensively if the continuity and strength up front doesn’t improve.
Skill positions show flashes
One of the more memorable plays of the night happened early in the scrimmage as senior tailback Vinny Smith broke a huge run down the opposing team’s sideline, outpacing the defense for a long touchdown.
“Vinny’s been great,” Schartz said. “He’s shown some leadership in practice in trying to bring the young kids along, but he’s got to be consistent. He’s capable of having a big game, but we’ve got to string multiple games together. That’ll be his challenge this year.”
Thursday night also marked the public debut of junior Keenan Schartz as the lone starting quarterback for the Indians after sharing the job with graduated senior Dayne Aschenbrenner during the 2020 season.
Keenan ran into some turnover problems while also showing off his speed in both the option game and in various scrambles out of the pocket. He also connected with his wide receivers for multiple touchdowns.
“It’s going to be growing pains,” Joe said. “Even though he played for us last year, (Aschenbrenner) was out there to take care of him and run the huddle. This is his first time under the lights and he showed some bright spots, but he also made some mistakes, so hopefully we can clean those up and continue to grow.”
Joe likes what he has in the passing game, as senior Joe Hall leads the wide receivers along with fellow senior Kyler Hahn and junior Braxton Frey. But he’s still looking for a missing ingredient to help take the offense to the next level.
“We’ve had some illness and some injury that we’ve dealt with during camp and we’re still trying to find another piece to our offense,” Schartz said. “We have some guys who could step up and help us but we’re just waiting for that to materialize.”
Defensive presence strong
The highlight of the evening was easy to spot: the defense. It held strong all night despite a few lapses that led to a couple offensive touchdowns.
The Indians snagged multiple interceptions, including one in the south end zone by senior safety Colby Klieman, who leads a talented group of defensive backs with experience to spare.
“Hopefully our secondary is a strong point of our defense this year,” Schartz said.
“They do have the most experience. (Klieman) has been back there a long time. He’s a sharp kid and he runs the show.”
While the offensive line’s inexperience didn’t help, what really made things tough for the unit was the defensive front seven, which was dialed in all night. There was some concern with the loss of stud linemen Damian Illalio and Darius O’Connell, that the line might take a step back — but the group was disruptive throughout, leading to multiple sacks, tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
“I think our linebackers are playing well, and I think (Houston) is also playing well. But what really stuck out was our two edge rushers, Da’Shawn Edwards and E.J. Whitfield,” Joe said. “They both have the potential to have a big year for us. They’re fast and physical and, in fact, if we’re going to have a good season, we need them to have a big year.”
The Indians will open the 2021 season on Sept. 3, when they make the long journey south to take on Garden City.