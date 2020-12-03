Three local girls’ basketball teams were part of the preseason Kansas Basketball Coaches Association polls in their respective classes. The polls were released Wednesday.
Valley Heights’ girls’ team is the highest ranked among local schools in the poll, slotting in at No. 5 in Class 2A. The Mustangs are followed closely by Wabaunsee, which placed No. 6 in the poll.
Riley County also is listed in the girls’ rankings as the No. 7 team in Class 3A.
Rock Creek is the only boys’ basketball team to have made the rankings. The Mustangs were picked as the No. 4 team in Class 3A.