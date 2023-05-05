20230315_142629-2-2000x1200.jpg
Manhattan High seniors and Manhattan Junior Crew members Hailey Vardiman (left), Kathryn Borthwick (center) and Ava Reese (right) wear sweatshirts to show off the universities at which they plan to continue their rowing careers.

Three Manhattan High seniors and Manhattan Junior Crew members will continue their rowing careers at the next level.

Kathryn Borthwick, Hailey Vardiman and Ava Reese will all join NCAA Division I rowing programs next season. Vardiman will row for Kansas State, while Borthwick will go to Kansas and Reese has committed to Washington.