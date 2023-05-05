Manhattan High seniors and Manhattan Junior Crew members Hailey Vardiman (left), Kathryn Borthwick (center) and Ava Reese (right) wear sweatshirts to show off the universities at which they plan to continue their rowing careers.
Three Manhattan High seniors and Manhattan Junior Crew members will continue their rowing careers at the next level.
Kathryn Borthwick, Hailey Vardiman and Ava Reese will all join NCAA Division I rowing programs next season. Vardiman will row for Kansas State, while Borthwick will go to Kansas and Reese has committed to Washington.
Vardiman said in a written statement that the decision to stay home for college was appealing because she can stay close to family, and row for the Wildcats’ head coach and former Olympian Patrick Sweeney.
Borthwick already planned to attend Kansas because of its academic programs before deciding to row collegiately. But once she met the “loving and understanding” rowing team, she determined to take her career to the next level.
“It will be particularly interesting to watch the results of future Sunflower Showdowns as Kathryn and Hailey, having been more or less inseparable, currently rowing our women’s pair, and serving as co-team captains this semester, will now have to become ‘best frenemies’ on the water,” said Manhattan Junior Crew head coach Grace Ure in a written statement.
Reese said rowing at Washington has been her dream since 2018, and she is excited to grow as an athlete while studying in the Pacific Northwest.
“I’m also super proud of Ava’s bravery in thinking outside the Kansas-box for the next stage in her career,” Ure said. “Despite only the humblest of beginnings our program has been able to give them, I’m excited to see how far these three will fly.”