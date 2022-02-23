The Manhattan girls held the lead at the end of the first quarter but were outscored by Seaman by 15 in the second quarter.
Manhattan was able to cut Seaman’s lead to six in the fourth quarter, but that is the closest the Indians got as they were defeated by Seaman 49-40 Tuesday.
The Indians (7-12) struggled to score in the second quarter thanks in part to Seaman's effective press which forced Manhattan into turnovers that turned into transition baskets.
Before the buzzer sounded at the half, Seaman (14-5) was able to make a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 13. The Vikings hit on four attempts from 3-point range during the first half.
The Vikings led by as much as 15 in the second quarter.
“The second quarter was the difference in the ball game,” head coach Scott Mall said. “We made some mistakes, mostly in our full-court defense and gave up some easy baskets which hurt. And offensively, we pressed a little too hard and turned the ball over too many times. We did get some good shots, (but) we did not make them. We get beat (by) 15 in the second quarter by one of the top teams in 5A and still have a chance at the end.”
Even after the lopsided second quarter, Mall was still confident his team would put up a fight in the second half.
“We have come back like that before,” Mall said. “Last time we played Seaman we were down and made a rally.”
The Indians came out in the third quarter with strong intensity as senior Destiny Yates got a steal on the opening possession and turned it into a layup.
The Indians continued to generate steals. Manhattan was able to cut the lead down to seven, 32-25, at one point in the third quarter.
“I thought we played better in the third quarter,” Mall said. “I think if we could have completed a couple of more plays we could have cut (the lead) even more. We did a good job of cutting the lead down from 12 to seven, we would have only been down by eight (during out 4th quarter rally), it could have made a big difference in the game.”
In the second half, there were multiple possessions Manhattan had a good look for a shot to cut into the lead more but were unable to convert.
“There were shots that we plan on making,” Mall said. “Two of our best shooters had shots and the ball did not go in. You can’t ask for more than getting a good shot and hope it goes in the basket. We just need to be more consistent shooting the ball. Early in the season, (shooting) was that way – we struggled – but we have been much better lately. We just need to get consistent when we get those good shots.”
Senior center Grace Dixon was a force for the Indians in the post. She fought through a long and tough Seaman front court to get to the free throw line where she scored eight of her team-high 16 points.
“(Dixon) did a great job at the free-throw line,” Mall said. “Defensively, I thought she did a good job. It really helped us that she capitalized on her free throws.”
Junior guard Avery Larson, who has led Manhattan in scoring most games this season, only scored seven points. Larson had just two points at halftime. Her first field goal came in the fourth quarter on a much-need 3-pointer.
“(Larson) missed some shots that she is going to hit,” Mall said. “She just needs to have some confidence in her shot when she gets the shot she wants. She was really working hard to drive the ball to the basket — which is something she has really improved on this year. Now, we just need to hit the combination where she can hit the outside shot and score off the drives to the basket.”
Even thought the Indians’ second half rally came up short, Mall is proud of the way his team fought back and it is positive energy to take forward against a tough Seaman squad.
“These girls have really shown that they can rally,” Mall said. “We got some turnovers. We had some drives to the basket that we finished. We (just) need to get closer. We are just that close. Two of our losses this year have came to unranked teams. We have played some really good teams. We played Seaman tough both times we played them. If you take out a 15-point deficit in the second quarter, we are right there even with them going to the end.”
Manhattan now gears up for one more regular season game against Hayden at home before the postseason play begins.