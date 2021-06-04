Thirteen area baseball players earned Mid-East All-League honors this week.
The Rock Creek Mustangs, who won their second class 3A state championship under head coach Shane Sieben, led the conference with six All-League honorees.
Centerfielder Brooks Whaley, the co-3A player of the year, made the first team after posting a .613 batting average, .713 on-base percentage and a .825 slugging percentage his senior season. Whaley also finished the season with a 2.92 earned run average in 12 pitching appearances (38 1/3 innings).
Whaley was joined by senior classmates Mason Sturdy and Ben Wick on the first team, as well as junior Zac Becker. Becker hit .397 while playing catcher, and Wick hit .405 from third base.
Sturdy, an Emporia State commit, hit .402 and posted a 2.86 ERA in nine pitching appearances (36 2/3 innings).
Mustang seniors Dawson Zenger and Tanner Christensen made the Mid-East Leagues honorable mention list. Zenger hit .400 while playing second base, and Christensen hit .356 from the outfield. Christensen also posted a 1.59 ERA in 12 pitching appearances (30 2/3 innings), all of which came as a reliever.
Riley County earned five spots on the conference honors list. Nic Allen, Kolton Payne, Connor Holle and Avery Holle earned first-team selections. Ethan Bohnenblust made the honorable mention list for the Falcons, who finished 13-6 in 2021.
Senior Eli Mumpower and sophomore Bryton Reeves represented Wabaunsee on the honorable mention list. The Chargers finished 2-20 this season.