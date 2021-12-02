In this file photo, Manhattan head coach Benji George speaks with the team during a timeout during a game in March of last season. Sub-state assignments were released for for all area teams on Wednesday.
Sub-state assignments were released for the 2021-22 basketball season on Wednesday.
Manhattan High will be on the West side of the Class 6A bracket along with fellow Centennial League foes Topeka High (a state runner-up on the girls side) and Washburn Rural. 2020-21 boys state participants Haysville-Campus and Lawrence-Free State and girls' state third-place finisher Dodge City are also on that side of the bracket.
In the 4A, despite the fact that they are just 13 miles apart, rivals Wamego and Rock Creek are on opposite side of the bracket. Wamego will be in the East along with defending state champion Bishop Miege and state runner-up Louisberg on the boys side. The Miege girls also won state and the Louisberg girls were state participants.
Rock Creek will be on the West side with future NCKL-foes Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center and Concordia.
Classes 1, 2 and 3A still hold separate sub-state tournament while 4, 5 and 6A hold their state tournament in one large bracket. Seeding in the smaller classes be done on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and 10 a.m.
In 3A, Riley County will travel to Minneapolis where they'll possibly face either the host Lions, Beloit, Council Grove, Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline, Smoky Valley or Lyons.
In 2A, both Wabaunsee and Valley Heights will travel to Belleville where host Republican County will wait along with Bennington, Brookeville-Ell-Saline, Herrington, Salina-Sacred Hearth and St. Marys.
In 1A-Div. I, Frankfort will host Centralia, Doniphan West, Onaga, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School and Troy and Blue Valley-Randolph will travel to Clifton Clyde where they could see the host Eagles along with Lincoln, Mankato-Rock Hills, Solomon and Washington County.
The basketball season starts on Friday for everyone except for Wamego, Wabaunsee and Frankfort who will kick off their seasons later this month. Manhattan hosts Topeka, Rock Creek hosts Clay Center, Riley County travels to Valley Heights and Blue Valley hosts Wetmore.