The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Wednesday released sub-state assignments for the 2021-22 basketball season.
Manhattan High will be on the west side of the Class 6A bracket along with fellow Centennial League foes Topeka High (a state runner-up on the girls’ side) and Washburn Rural. 2020-21 boys’ state participants Haysville-Campus and Lawrence-Free State and girls’ third-place state finisher Dodge City also are on that side of the bracket.
In 4A, despite the fact that they are just 13 miles apart, rivals Wamego and Rock Creek are on opposite sides of the bracket. Wamego will be in the east along with defending state champion Bishop Miege and state runner-up Louisberg on the boys’ side. The Miege girls also won state, and the Louisberg girls were state participants.
Rock Creek will be on the west side with future NCKL foes Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center and Concordia. Classes 1A, 2A and 3A still hold separate sub-state tournaments while 4A, 5A and 6A hold their state tournament in one large bracket. Seeding in the smaller classes will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 23.
In 3A, Riley County will travel to Minneapolis, where it possibly could face either the host Lions, Beloit, Council Grove, Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline, Smoky Valley or Lyons.
In 2A, both Wabaunsee and Valley Heights will travel to Belleville, where host Republican County will await along with Bennington, Brookeville-Ell-Saline, Herrington, Salina-Sacred Hearth and St. Marys.
In 1A-Div. I, Frankfort will host Centralia, Doniphan West, Onaga, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School and Troy and Blue Valley-Randolph will travel to Clifton Clyde where they could see the host Eagles along with Lincoln, Mankato-Rock Hills, Solomon and Washington County.
The basketball season starts on Friday for everyone except for Wamego, Wabaunsee and Frankfort who will kick off their seasons later this month. Manhattan hosts Topeka, Rock Creek hosts Clay Center, Riley County travels to Valley Heights and Blue Valley hosts Wetmore.