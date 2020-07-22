Sion Audrain and Kameron Shaw are atop the leaderboard after one round of the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship.
Audrain and Shaw shot matching 3-under 69s Tuesday at Colbert Hills Golf Course. That put the pair one shot ahead of a group of five players (Jeff Spradlin, Matt Percy, Jack Lee, Kit Grove and Blake Saffell). Ten players finished under par Tuesday.
One of those under-par scores belonged to Jared Helin, a Manhattan resident and Kansas State graduate. Now an assistant coach for Kansas State’s women’s golf team, Helin finished with a 1-under 71 Tuesday.
And he knows the course well: Helin worked at Colbert Hills for two years (2014-16), serving as the club’s assistant golf professional and also overseeing staff management and tournament operations before joining K-State’s women’s golf program in December 2016.
Helin isn’t the only K-State connection competing in the event, though: Cooper Schultz (an incoming freshman for the men’s team from Andover) and Jack Baker (a redshirt freshman from Wichita) also are part of the field. Schultz shot a 2-over 74 Tuesday while Baker carded a 7-over 79.
Former Manhattan High golfer Cole Gritton, who won the Centennial League title in 2016, is participating as well; he ended at 5-over 77.
The field initially consisted of 123 players. But three players (Davan Smith, Justin Jacquinot and Brock Cole) withdrew and two more (Bryan Norton and Cameron Rosenberg) did not finish Tuesday.
Following Wednesday’s round, the field will be cut to 64 players, who then will be placed in a bracket, seeded 1-64 based on their scores. The player with the lowest score through the two stroke-play rounds will earn the top overall seed.
The first round of match play begins Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds Friday. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be contested Saturday. The two players in the final will face off in a 36-hole match Sunday.
This year marks only the second time Colbert Hills ever has hosted the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship. On the previous occasion in 2005, Gary Woodland — the reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 19 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings — won the event.
Colbert Hills has other links to the tournament, though, with course namesake Jim Colbert winning the Kansas Amateur in 1965, while the club’s director of golf, Steve Gotsche, was victorious in 1984.
Other local-player scores
- Brian Fehr (Manhattan): 4-over 76
- John Frigon (Manhattan): 5-over 77
- Andrew King (Junction City): 5-over 77
- Scott Kitch (Manhattan): 4-over 76
- Kelby Titus (Manhattan): 4-over 76