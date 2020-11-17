Two Manhattan volleyball seniors ended their high school careers in style Monday, earning spots on the All-Centennial League first team.
Manhattan's Bonnie Hegarty and Chloe Robison were named to the league's top team following a season in which Manhattan finished 13-18. The Indians fell in the sub-state championship to Washburn Rural, which eventually finished third in the state.
Hegarty and Robison were the only MHS players included on either the first or second team. There were eight players named to both teams