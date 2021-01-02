Two local football players will have the opportunity to play in the 2021 Shrine Bowl.
Manhattan's Damian Ilalio and Riley County's Nic Allen were both named to the Shrine Bowl's West squad. The game will be played June 26 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.
Ilalio, who was an All-Flint Hills first team member along with numerous other statewide awards, led Manhattan with 44.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss from his defensive tackle spot. He is committed to play at Kansas State.
Allen, also an All-Flint Hills first team member, had a fantastic bounce back season after suffering a season ending injury his junior year. He rushed for 1,578 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Junction City also has two members of its program on the West team's roster.
Quarterback Andrew Khoury was selected after leading the entire state, regardless of classification, in passing yards with 3,146. Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman will also serve on the West coaching staff as the 6A representative. It is his eighth time coaching in the Shrine Bowl, which is a record.