Manhattan High head coach Scott Mall knew his team was going to have its hands full against undefeated Topeka High heading into Tuesday's game.
“(Topeka) had the best team in 6A last year, and I think they still have the best team this year,” Mall said.
The Trojans didn't give any reason to doubt Mall's claim.
Manhattan got on the board first, as forward Taylor Claussen got to the free throw line on the first possession of the game. Though she converted both free throws, that was the only time Manhattan found the bottom of the bucket in the first quarter. Topeka High rattled off 18 unanswered points to take a commanding 18-2 lead.
The first-quarter deficit ended up being too much for the Indians to overcome, as it went on to lose 63-35.
While the Indians (5-2) came out in a slump, Topeka capitalized.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Topeka High head coach Hannah Jackson said. “We were rotating in our press like we were supposed to. I thought we executed (well) very early in the game.”
Mall lamented his offense's first-quarter woes.
“If we would have come out a little more under control in the first quarter, we (would have been OK). We just got in a hurry on offense and shot quick shots and threw bad passes,” Mall said. “If we could just stay a little more even in that first quarter, you never know how things will happen. We made nice runs. We did a good job in the second quarter of beating the press for layups. The girls did a good job when we settled down. We just need to compete for the start of the game.”
The slump continued until 6:43 remained in the second quarter, and it was Claussen again coming through for the Indians by getting to the free-throw line, converting 1 out of 2 free throws.
Manhattan built off that, putting together a strong second quarter.
“We did a better job on (Topeka’s) press break,” Mall said. “We did a good job of beating (the press). We settled down a little bit on offense. Even though we really did not hit outside shots like we wanted to, we did a better job of getting the ball inside and making plays inside.”
Topeka (8-0) went on a slight scoring drought, and coupled with Manhattan finding some offensive rhythm, it resulted in the Indians outscoring the Trojans 16-14 in the second quarter.
“We went into a slump,” Jackson said. “We were taking dumb shots. We need to do a better job of executing on that. (Manhattan) had a lot of energy. They had a lot of fight.”
The Trojans still were in control of the game at halftime, as they held a 32-18 lead.
Mall also saw fight in his girls, despite the first-quarter issues offensively.
“The girls really competed,” Mall said. “We had a lot of girls play and do some good things. We competed well. We just need to do that from the start. And then when we do compete that hard, we need to put the ball in the hole and get offensive rebounds. When you play a good team, you just have to do a lot of good things. We just have to keep getting better.”
Topeka was consistent on offense throughout the final two quarters, which allowed the visitors to cruise to a 28-point win.
“We just talked about what we wanted to do,” Jackson said. “We took better shot selection: work the ball and get (the ball) to our bigs. I feel like that relieved some of the pressure off our guards a little bit.”