After an undefeated season ending with the first state championship in 34 years, 10 players from Manhattan football signed their letter of intent Wednesday in the North Gym at Manhattan High School.
The players that signed include defensive back Dante Walters, running back DeAndre Aukland, linebacker Jaxon Vikander, wide receiver Braxton Frey, defensive back Dre Delort, defensive lineman Ke’Lonnie Patterson, tight end Cole Coonrod, quarterback Keenan Schartz, wide receiver Nate Chandler and tight end Jaxon Bowles.
Indians head coach Joe Schartz said that this was a very special year for the entire team and their families.
“These kids have really created that lasting bond that you would hope for in every team,” Joe Schartz said. “It was just a very special year to win a state championship in 2022.”
Athletics director Mike Marsh said he thinks the opportunity to play a sport in college is a great thing for the kids, and it shows promise in the coaching staff to have multiple players signing together.
“It says a lot about coach Schartz and his coaching staff,” Marsh said. “What he has done with the program these last several years. Having an opportunity to play at the next level is a thrill for these kids, and I just wish every one of them the best.”
Keenan Schartz
Schartz finished the season with 1,501 passing yards, 1,232 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns while walking away with multiple multiple accolades including: a Sports in Kansas all-state selection, a Kansas Football Coaches Association all-state selection, a Wichita Eagle first team all-state pick, All-Flint Hills first team selection and a first team All-Centennial League selection. He was named the Centennial League Offensive Player of the Year, a Sports in Kansas top 11 player in the state, a KSHSAA Covered top 11 player in the state and was selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl this summer.
Keenan Schartz is following in the footsteps of his parents as his father, Joe, and his mother, Kitra, who were both athletes at Washburn.
“After I took my visits, it took me about three or four days before I solidified my decision,” Keenan Schartz said. “I think part of the decision was the history of my family going there. Just as a kid, I have always seen myself one day maybe playing for Washburn. I think that helped me make my decision.”
“He has been around Washburn University his whole life; its been part of our family,” Joe Schartz said. “For him to follow in his mother and my footsteps and go to college there. I think is a good choice, and one that we fully support. His family is going to be able to partake in his college career.”
Dre Delort
Delort will be walking on to Kansas State University as a cornerback.
“I am really excited,” Delort said. “It is really cool. I never thought this would happen.”
As a cornerback, Delort said it is really cool with how K-State head coach Chris Klieman played defensive back and is a defensive-minded coach. Delort said he has talked to Klieman a little bit, and so he knows his mindset.
Delort said staying home for college will take some stress off his parents, and he's always been a big K-State fan.
Delort joins several Manhattan High players on the Wildcats' roster, including Sam Shields, Damian Ilalio and Joe Hall III.
“Everyone there is a top player," Delort said. "I could show them that us players from Manhattan can still get to places like that, too.”
Nate Chandler
Chandler signed his letter of intent to Washburn as a wide receiver. He is the first from his family to graduate high school and to enter college.
“It is surreal; it has been a dream since I was a kid,” Chandler said. “It has been the goal to play in college. This is a big moment for me and my family.”
Washburn was the only college that gave Chandler an offer, and he said it was good for him and he appreciated it a lot.
Ke’Lonnie Patterson, Cole Coonrod
Patterson and Coonrod committed to Hutchinson Community College.
Patterson made the first team All-Centennial League list and Coonrod, a tight end, earned honorable mention.
DeAndre Aukland, Dante Walters
Aukland signed his letter of intent to Coffeyville Community College as a running back while Walters also signed to Coffeyville as a defensive back.
Aukland said football has taught him to how to be consistent, to be accountable, how to handle setbacks, how to handle winning and failure, how to be patient and so much more.
Walters started playing football in seventh grade at Eisenhower Middle School.
Jaxon Vikander
Vikander signed his letter of intent to Missouri Western University as a linebacker.
Vikander was first team KSHSAA All-State defensive pick, a finalist for the Sports in Kansas 6A Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.
Braxton Frye
Frye, a wide receiver, defensive back and kicker, signed his letter of intent to play at Garden City Community College.
Frye was a 6A first team all-state selection, a Wichita Eagle first team All-State pick, an All-Centennial League second team pick for kicking and earned honorable mention as a receiver by Sports in Kansas.
Jaxon Bowles
Bowles signed his letter of intent to Butler Community College.
He was a first team All-Centennial League tight end and defensive lineman, a Kansas Football Coaches Association first team all-state tight end, a first team KSHSAA tight end, a first team All-Flint Hills defensive lineman and a Sports in Kansas first team tight end.