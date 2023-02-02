After an undefeated season ending with the first state championship in 34 years, 10 players from Manhattan football signed their letter of intent Wednesday in the North Gym at Manhattan High School.

The players that signed include defensive back Dante Walters, running back DeAndre Aukland, linebacker Jaxon Vikander, wide receiver Braxton Frey, defensive back Dre Delort, defensive lineman Ke’Lonnie Patterson, tight end Cole Coonrod, quarterback Keenan Schartz, wide receiver Nate Chandler and tight end Jaxon Bowles.

Tags