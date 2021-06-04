Ten Manhattan High girls’ soccer players were named to the All-Centennial League team this week.
Reagan Geisbrecht, who tied the Indians’ single-season scoring record with 27 goals in 2021, was named Player of the Year and headlined the Indians’ first-team trio. Fellow senior Sam Grynkiewicz made the first team as a midfielder and sophomore Taylor McHugh qualified as a goalkeeper.
The Indians’ back line was represented the second team. Defenders Marlee Hodges, Ella Ruliffson and Marleigh Hutchinson earned second-team honors alongside midfielder Emery Ruliffson.
Freshman Reese Snowden, who was named the Centennial League’s Newcomer of the Year, earned a spot on the honorable mention list as a forward. So did freshmen defender Chloe Porter and junior midfielder Delayney Lunsway.
The Indians tied with Washburn Rural for the most all-conference honorees (nine) after losing 3-1 to the Junior Blues’ in the class 6A third-place match. Manhattan finished 15-5 on the season.