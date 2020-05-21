The T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter is looking to gradually rehouse multiple dogs after animal control officers discovered about 30 terrier-mixes at a Randolph residence on Monday.
Officers performed a welfare check at a home in the 12000 block of Parallel Road in Randolph Monday morning and found the animals living in “unsanitary conditions,” a police report said.
Deborah Watkins, director of the shelter, said this was a case of the owner becoming overwhelmed with the number of dogs, but he did provide food, water and otherwise good care for the animals.
Five adult dogs and four puppies were taken to the shelter to receive immediate medical treatment and are doing well, according to officials.
The shelter continues to work with the owner and bring him into compliance with the Riley County ordinance to own five dogs or fewer.
For those that the owner would like to keep, the shelter will help him spay, neuter, vaccinate and perform health exams on the dogs.
The dogs in need of new homes will be posted on petfinder.com when they are available for adoption.