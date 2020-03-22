Jim and Sue Ryan celebrated their 50th anniversary on March 21.
They were married on March 21, 1970, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan by Harold Weaver.
Jim is co-owner of Ryan and Sons Realtors and Sue is a retired registered nurse. The couple have three children: Dr. Dana (Doug) Smith, Jill (Jeff) Pfannenstiel, and Phil (Arika) Ryan. They also have seven grandchildren: Molly, Avery and Claire Smith, Cooper and Cameron Pfannenstiel, and Kelby and Kason Ryan.
They plan to celebrate with a family trip to Colorado this summer.