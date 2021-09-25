RUNDQUIST Sep 25, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Veryl Rundquist will be celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 20.The family is requesting a card shower. Birthday greetings can be sent to 526 Franklin St., Clay Center, KS 67432. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Greeting Shower Clay Center Recommended for you Latest News THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU football, live music, OZtoberfest and more As colder temperatures approach, prepare plants for the house RUNDQUIST Kansas Profile: Danny Scott, Caney Community Betterment Group Foundation Illegal marijuana farms take West's water in 'blatant theft' 'New tool in our tool kit': Some colleges say online classes here to stay For one night, TV comics focus their shows on climate change LIBRARY COLUMN | Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx authors in October Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStarting Kansas State DE Khalid Duke 'done for the year' with season-ending leg injuryNew Jersey teenager dies in rollover accident on I-70K-State offering buyouts for faculty members near retirementKansas State holds serve at home, tops Nevada 38-17Kansas State enters latest Associated Press pollGame time revealed for Kansas State's Oct. 2 home contest versus OklahomaPolice arrest 20-year-old Junction City man for rapeMATSON | The new Big 12: All over the geographic and cultural mapK-State to offer reduced tuition for students from IllinoisCity approves $30M bid for levee project Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Notice is hereby given that Unit M108727 Gen Notice of Spec Bulletin