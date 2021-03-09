A Rock Creek tuba player skipped through the Mustangs’ gymnasium exit. Rock Creek Cheerleaders folded the “Mustang Pride” posters that adorned the walls. And the Rock Creek players returned from the locker room to the biggest welcoming party they'd seen all season.
The Mustangs beat Royal Valley 53-43 in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game at Rock Creek High School. They've now won 24 straight home games — a streak that dates back to the 2018-19 season — but the last win was the sweetest.
Mustangs head coach Jim Johnston said Tuesday’s game was the biggest ever played in the district. And the 400-plus Mustangs fans that witnessed formed the largest crowd Rock Creek has played in front of all season.
Dawson Zenger led all scorers with 22 points. Caden Vinduska and Charlie Killingsworth added nine apiece. Swede Wahwassuck scored 18 for Royal Valley, and Mason Thomas scored 15.
The Mustangs (22-2) will play Galena in the state semifinals Friday at Hutchinson Sports Arena.