Riley County added 27 new cases of the coronavirus in one week.
Alice Massimi, spokeswoman for the county government, said Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,342. Of those, 28 were active, and 36 people have died since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Another 22 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday. The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) releases local data on Wednesdays.
Massimi said a total of 6,278 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak began.
Ascension Via Christi on Wednesday was caring for one patient in the intensive care unit; Massimi said this person was waiting on results from a coronavirus test.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County decreased by 0.1 percentage points from the week prior. From March 28-April 3, the county recorded a 1.1% rate. From March 21-27, the county recorded a 1.2% rate. Massimi said this was the tenth week in a row the county’s rating stayed below 5%.
On Wednesday, Massimi said the health department had fully vaccinated 10,593 people locally. As of Wednesday, 8,317 residents had received their first dose of the vaccine.
Kansas added 540 new cases, 39 hospitalizations and 39 deaths since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
On Wednesday, KDHE said Kansas’ total was 303,767 cases, 9,824 hospitalizations and 4,932 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 13 new cases since Monday for a total of 3,202 on Wednesday.
Pottawatomie County’s total increased by four for a total of 1,859 cases Wednesday.