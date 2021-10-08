Sunset Zoo has announced the birth of an albino wallaby.
This summer the zoo welcomed two new wallabies. Zookeepers discovered that one of the wallabies was albino when “Bruny,” poked its head out of its mother’s pouch in July. Bruny left its mother’s pouch in late September.
Head keeper Savannah Brethauer in a written statement said the staff believes that Bruny was born in late December 2020.
Wallabies are a miniature kangaroo species from Australia. The albino wallaby was named Bruny by zookeepers because of a rare colony of 200 albino wallabies found on Bruny Island off Tasmania in Australia.
Albinism is caused by a genetic defect that affects the production of melanin. When albino marsupials are born in the wild, they rarely survive because they’re easy for predators to spot.
Brethauer said albino wallabies often have health problems such as poor vision, sun sensitivity, cancers and other diseases.
The wallaby is healthy so far. Bruny is nursing from its mother but eats lettuce, leaves, kangaroo chow, and some apple and sweet potato.
The other wallaby, “Arlo” has a normal grey-brownish color and emerged before Bruny.
“It’s really nice getting to see their personalities now that they are fully out of the pouch,” keeper Amelia Jerome said. “We have never had two joeys (wallabies) at the same time, so it will be fun to see them play and interact with each other.”
Visitors can see Bruny, its mother and the other wallabies at the Australian Walkabout area of the zoo.