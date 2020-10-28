The Pottawatomie County Commission decided Monday to give the Green Valley Road project another shot.
In a 2-1 vote, the commission decided to rebid the project to improve the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Green Valley Road.
The decision, however, came with a caveat: the Kansas Department of Transportation needs to invest additional funds in the project.
“If they really want it to happen, they need some more skin in the game,” said Commissioner Greg Riat who, along with Commissioner Dee McKee, voted in favor of the motion to rebid the project.
County officials temporarily shelved in late August when all four bids — rejected by the commission — were at least 20% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3.3 million.
In the interim and at the county’s request, KDOT has agreed to add another $250,000 to its portion of the construction cost, bringing its total commitment to $2.75 million.
That wasn’t enough for Commissioner Pat Weixelman after learning that the county’s total investment in the project will be about $3.1 million if the second round of bids are similar to the first.
“I don’t see where this thing stops,” Weixelman said. “The best way to get this thing to stop is pulling the plug on it. We’re looking at putting $3.1 million into a state highway. That’s more than the state is putting in.
“If the state were to come in and throw another million into this thing, I’d vote for it tomorrow, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Weixelman said.
McKee, who represents the Green Valley area, made the motion to take the project to bid a second time.
“This isn’t going to get any cheaper, and the traffic is not going to get any less,” McKee said, noting that an average of 25,000 vehicles pass the intersection daily. “To back off of this isn’t going to make it any cheaper in the future or less necessary.”
Pott County has already invested $1.3 million in the project for engineering, right-of-way acquisition, condemnation and utility relocation. Add the cost of inspection and the county’s share of the construction cost, and that figure climbs to about $3.1 million, according to Peter Clark, public works director.
While Riat voted to rebid the project, he characterized it as a “slow vote” and indicated he would vote to reject bids a second time if the county’s financial liability to the project isn’t reduced.
“I’m for it (the project), but not at this price,” Riat said, suggesting to Clark that he seek an additional $750,000 from KDOT.
“Tell them there’s a no vote, a slow vote and a yes vote, so they understand the seriousness of the situation,” Riat said.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved agreements with KDOT, the Wamego city government and Benesch Engineering for a project to install a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Columbian Road, just west of Wamego.
KDOT has approved a grant to pay for 100% ($572,000) of construction, while the city and county will share the $45,000 engineering cost.
“I think that’s a very good step for that community and for the region,” McKee said.
Clark said he anticipates construction to begin in the fall of 2021.
• Identified bridges on Rock Creek Road west of Blaine and on Crystal Springs Road near Jeffrey Energy Center as candidates for closure.
Eliminating one bridge from its inventory makes the county eligible for an additional $50,000 (a total of $200,000) through KDOT’s annual bridge replacement program.
Both bridges are on dirt roads which lead to pastures with an alternate access, according to Clark. Affected landowners will be notified and a public hearing held before a decision is made on which bridge to recommend for closure.
• Reviewed the progress on the new Oliver Brown Elementary School under construction in Blue Township with Eric Reid, assistant superintendent of USD 383.
“Everything’s looking good and progressing like it’s supposed to,” Reid said, adding that the school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
While two buses will serve the school, students within 2.5 miles of the facility will have to find their own transportation, and Reid said the district would be supportive of any effort to install additional sidewalks in the area.
“I’m not coming to you demanding any of those things, I’m just telling you what would be helpful to get kids walking and riding their bikes to Oliver Brown,” Reid said.
• Denied an appeal by Michael Rojas, rural St. Marys, to divide his 5.2-acre subdivision lot into two lots that would share a common water well.
The county’s sanitary code requires a minimum of five acres if the property is served by a private water supply, according to Scott Schwinn, sanitarian.
Allowing a variance to that regulation could set a precedent for lot size reductions throughout the county, Schwinn said.