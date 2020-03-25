The future of proposed improvements to the intersection of Green Valley Road and U.S. Highway 24 remain in limbo and could be scrapped altogether.
The Pottawatomie County Commission Monday delayed the bid opening for the project for another three weeks, but voiced frustration with the continuing escalation of the cost.
“It seems like this whole project has done nothing but go up since day one,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “At this point in time I’m under the influence of just mothballing this thing and using the $2.5 million we’ve got earmarked for this project somewhere else.”
The latest potential cost escalation came in the form of new wage rates issued in February by the U.S. Department of Labor, requiring wages paid in some labor categories to soar by as much as 250%.
Under the Davis-Bacon Act, wages set by the Department of Labor must be paid on a road project with federal funding.
“That caused quite a stir across the board when those rates went up so high,” said Public Works Director Peter Clark. “It’s affecting (Kansas Department of Transportation) projects across the state.”
KDOT is negotiating the new wage rates with the Department of Labor, which has conceded it may have made some mistakes, according to Clark. New wage rates are expected to be published in late March or early April.
“It could be a substantial savings to the county to wait those two or three weeks to go to bid,” he said.
The intersection project, originally scheduled for bid March 9, is designed to ease traffic congestion due to rapid development in the southwest portion of the county.
Improvements are to include widening of U.S. 24 to accommodate eastbound double left turn lanes; closure of the center median west of Green Valley; widening of Green Valley to the north; a new reverse frontage road between Green Valley and Powers Lane; adding a double right turn lane for southbound Green Valley; improving Dempsey Road to the south; and a new traffic signal to align with extra turn lanes.
KDOT has agreed to fund up to 80% of the construction cost to a maximum of $3.125 million. The county’s projected cost is estimated at $2.577 million, assuming new federal wage rates don’t drive construction costs higher.
In his motion to delay the bidding for three weeks, Weixelman emphasized he wanted the commission to have the right to reject all bids.
Clark advised commissioners against scrapping the project or soliciting bids with the intent of rejecting them.
“Problems arise when you turn back money to the state,” he said. “There will be long term implications if we don’t accept the resources KDOT has offered us.
“Soliciting bids knowing you’re not going to proceed, I think, is disingenuous to contractors,” he added.
Still, two commissioners were less than convinced.
“There’s a time to swim like hell and there’s a time to tread water and until this (coronavirus) crisis is over I think it’s time to tread water,” Weixelman said.
Commissioner Greg Riat agreed. “We’ve never seen anything like this (virus),” he said. “I think we should be preparing for a rainy day. I agree with Pat, we should be looking out for our taxpayers.”
Commissioner Dee McKee said she was willing to delay the bid opening, but opposed scrapping the project.
“It’s a safety and security issue,” she said. “We’ve invested money of our own already, and I’m not willing to write it off and put safety and security to the side.”
Clark said if a bid is awarded within the next few weeks, the project could begin in June and still be completed by August 2021, when the new Oliver Brown Elementary School is scheduled to open in Blue Township.
“I know it’s a very difficult decision and I respect the process you guys have to go through to make those decisions,” Clark told commissioners.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Authorized advertising for bids for the 2020 asphalt overlay project.
The project will include six locations with a total of 8.71 miles, a reduction of the 10.26 miles originally proposed.
• The commission learned that repair of steel damage beneath the Belvue Bridge will cost an estimated $793,083.
The damage was discovered during a recent inspection by the engineering firm of Finney & Turnipseed, Topeka.
Although Riat’s motion to seek an engineer’s estimate for both replacing the bridge deck and repairing the damaged steel died for lack of a second, commissioners did agree to rekindle discussion about the aging bridge.
“It seems to me the common sense thing to do is would be to look at it — sooner rather than later,” Riat said.