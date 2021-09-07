ARRESTS
• Dan Le Doan, 22, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 300, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Cristal Adamaris Daniel, 20, Fort Riley, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 33, 912 N. Fourth St., for possession of opiate or certain stimulants, operating a car without ignition interlock device, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $13,000 bond.
• Lyle Reginal Henderson, 39, Salina, for failure to appear. Held on $6,000 bond.
• Johnathan Michael Byrd, 36, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $568 bond.
• Sterling Chars Craig, 37, 416 S. Fourth St., for possession of opiate or certain stimulant, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Held on $6,000 bond.
• Karsyn Nicole Lee, 20, 2230 Westchester Drive No. 3, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Justin Scott Roatch, 33, 415 Walters Drive No. 404, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Samuel Jordan Sauer, 23, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
• Jacquen Lemark Bratcher, 36, 2530 Brockman St., for criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Evan Cuchy, 28, homeless, for parole violation. Held with no bond listed.
• Dakota Dawn Wood, 29, homeless, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Luiziah Michelle Barnes, 30, 1332 Flint Hills Place, for probation violation. Released on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of 12th Street in Ogden. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased 77-year-old man. The investigation is underway and an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of S. Collins Lane in Manhattan. Officers listed a 62-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 37-year-old male suspect stole several fishing poles and buckets full of fishing fear from his sheds. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Pillsbury Crossing Road in Manhattan. Officers listed a 65-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into her house and garage while she was gone and stole Makita and Ryobi air compressors; Vizio, Samsung and Spectrum televisions; a Ryobi battery; a Stihl weedeater; and a Ryobi drill. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,970. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm in city limits at 3:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan. Multiple witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the area. No injuries or damage were reported.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Bramblewood Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 32-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked car and stole a black Coach purse and wallet, Apple Air Pod Pros, sunglasses and miscellaneous IDs and credit cards. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $650. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:38 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 66-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported she misplaced her wallet containing cash and multiple bank cards that an unknown suspect used to make purchases at Target and Subway. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft; interference with a law enforcement officer; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; display or possession of a fictitious/revoked/suspended driver’s license; possession of stolen property; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; making false information; attempted identity theft; unlawful removal of a theft detection device; and distribution of opiate, opium, narcotic, certain stimulant in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan at 2:39 p.m. Sunday. Officers listed Best Buy and a 44-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 37-year-old female suspect stole a Lenovo computer, two pairs of Samsung earbuds and a Bang and Olsen Beoplay Portal headphones. The suspect was also found to be in possession of multiple pairs of stolen sunglasses, drugs and drug paraphernalia, and fake identification. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,258.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by William Weatherford, 18, of Manhattan was hit by a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Raphael Byrd, 35, of Manhattan. Byrd was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken leg.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of De Hoff Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 42-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his unoccupied house and stole a black AK47 rifle, a Bear Creek Arsenal rifle, two Palmetto State Armory rifles, a Bravo Company USA rifle, a Stagg Arms AR rifle, an AKV PSA rifle, a Tavor IWI rifle, a Keltec Bullpup rifle, a CZ Scorpion rifle, a Patrol AR10 rifle, a 20-gauge shotgun, an EOTech 512 sight, Vortex and Bushnell red dot sights, Seymour, Trijicon and Primary scopes, Glock 17 and 19 handguns, and Walter PP22 and PPK handguns. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $15,250. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for rape at 8:47 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim and a known man as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:27 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan. Officers listed Marshalls as the victim when it was reported a 37-year-old female suspect stole two purses, a jacket and cologne. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $955. The items were later recovered and returned.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Pillsbury Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 51-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole several parts off a 2004 Mazda 6. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,225. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Casement Road in Manhattan. Officers listed a 62-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole $5,950 in miscellaneous gift cards from him through an internet scam. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:27 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Officers listed Ulta Beauty as the victim when it was reported a 37-year-old female suspect stole multiple items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,529.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Humboldt Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole her green Trek Duel Sport 3 bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $565. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.