MONDAY ARRESTS
• Logan Thomas Saylor, 26, 525 Gatlinburg Way No. 303, for criminal damage to property, battery of a law enforcement officer. Held on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of T. Dowling Court in Manhattan at around 7:10 a.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect stole his 2000 white Ford Taurus. The estimated total loss is $1,490. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at around 11:53 a.m. Friday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 60-year-old man as the victim when he reported a 39-year-old man pointed a knife at him.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Bluemont Avenue at around 8:33 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Steven Diaz, 67, of Portland, Oregon, had struck a 2010 Acura TL driven by Sherri Scott, 54, of Lawrence, and occupied by Pariss Nunez, 28, Carleta Nunez, 23, and Zion Nunez, 10, all of Manhattan. Scott was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. Diaz was arrested for flee and elude, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and no proof of insurance. Diaz was issued a total bond of $8,500. Diaz was still confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report of aggravated assault in the 900 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan at around 11:52 p.m. Friday. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect threatened him with a gun. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report of indecent liberties with a child at around 12:08 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 15-year-old girl as the victim and a 26-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1600 block of Browning Avenue in Manhattan at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole Ping golf clubs. The estimated total loss is $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for electronic solicitation of a child in Manhattan at around 10:21 p.m. Saturday. Officers listed a 11-year-old girl as the victim and a 18-year-old man as the suspect. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 700 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers listed a 43-year-old woman as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect stole a red Craftsman air compressor, a Schumacher battery charger, a green Poulan chainsaw, a tire gauge, a Cub Cadet weedeater, and yellow and black lights. The estimated total loss is approximately $905. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 2400 block of Himes Road in Manhattan at around 10:09 a.m. on Sunday. Officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect stole clothes. The estimated total loss is $725.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Moro Street in Manhattan at around 10:46 a.m. on Sunday. Officers listed a 64-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect stole his 2014 Nissan Xterra. The estimated total loss is approximately $32,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1700 block of Wreath Avenue in Manhattan at around 2:07 p.m. on Sunday. Officers listed Cat Cans Portable Services as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged a portable toilet. The estimated total loss is approximately $640. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.