ARRESTS
• Karl Ray Drown, 23, 717 Ratone St., for battery and domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jadon Moore, 22, 1300 Flint Hills Place, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious package at about 7:28 p.m. Saturday near Fifth and Leavenworth streets. They later determined someone had set multiple aerosol cans on fire, which exploded, and left behind an unexploded Molotov cocktail style device in a backpack on scene.
Officials said there was no threat to the public at the time and cleared the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• A 23-year-old person allegedly poured bleach onto carpet at Stone Pointe Apartments, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Drive at about 12:08 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,000.
• A 57-year-old person allegedly stole money over the course of several months from Briggs Central, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Road at about 11:15 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $110,000.
• Someone stole a silver 2010 Jeep Patriot VT10. a 12-inch Kicker S Comp Subwoofer, cash and other miscellaneous items from a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue at about 10:54 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $5,768. Police refused to identify the victims. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole an orange Husqvarna 435 Chainsaw, a digital projector, and video games from a storage unit belonging to a 41-year-old man and a 79-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2200 block of Fort Riley Boulevard at about 1:14 a.m. Saturday. Police refused to identify the victims. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 37-year-old woman reported a 42-year-old man allegedly stole her wallet and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at about 11:51 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 24-year-old woman reported a 57-year-old man she knows sexually battered her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for sexual battery in Manhattan at about 1:35 a.m. Sunday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 31-year-old man reported someone stole a laptop and financial cards from him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Road at about 6:32 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $1,300. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a red iPhone 11 from Best Buy, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at about 7:58 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $650.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Antonio Jackson Jr., 22, Fort Riley, for possession of an open container in public at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday while at North 16th Street and Leavenworth Street.
• Jordan Paul, 22, Wichita, for possession of an open container in public at about 11:03 p.m. Friday while at North Juliette Avenue and Thurston Street.