ARRESTS
• Luke Patrick Johnson, 17, Manhattan, for criminal use of weapons; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; interference with law enforcement; minor in possession of tobacco and possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Allen Ray Larson, 45, 2215 College Ave. Unit T380, for failure to appear. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Derek Williams Jr., 21, Junction City, for operating without an ignition interlock device. Free on $750 bond.
• Matthew Ryan Muse, 41, 900 Allison Ave., for criminal possession of a weapon by felon and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Kurtis Eugene Scheller, 33, 22 Waterway Place, for violation of protection order. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Jade Elizabeth Hoover, 26, Evergreen, Colorado, for probation violation. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Joshua Kyle Davies, 33, Wamego for 26 counts of burglary; three counts of violating a protection order; five counts of criminal damage to property; attempted burglary; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; stalking and criminal trespass. Confined on $25,000 bond.
• Bryan Alexander Pratto, 23, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 22-year-old man reported someone took his red 2013 Ford F150, according to a Riley County Department report. Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft at 914 Claflin Road at about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $30,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• A 22-year-old woman reported someone took her black 2017 Kia Niro, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 4200 block of Spook Rock Way at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $15,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A man allegedly took money from a 17-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman by fraudulently using a financial card. Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card in Leonardville at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $801. Police refused to identify the victims.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Kaytlin Savage, 19, Alma, for transporting an open container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at about 1:46 a.m. Tuesday while in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave.