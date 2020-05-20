ARRESTS
• Joseph Vernon Hodges, 44, St. George, for failure to appear. Held on $750 bond.
• Jeffery Randall Manczuk, 41, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $13,000 bond.
• Trent Itol Derbai, 32, Junction City, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole items from two vehicles in Manhattan, according to a report from the Riley County Police Department.
A 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man reported vehicle burglary when someone entered their two cars in the 3600 block of Everett Place and took cash, a purse, a diaper bag, a Springfield XDS 45 caliber handgun magazine and bullets at around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $705. The purse was later recovered. Police ask that anyone with information please contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
•A 66-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man reported aggravated residential burglary and vehicle burglary Tuesday.
The victims said someone took money, a Glock 19, magazines holding 15 rounds of 9mm ammo, a holster, folding knife, flashlight, and a purse from their vehicle at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Plymouth Road in Manhattan. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,630. Police ask that anyone with information please contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Hill Management Service reported vehicle burglary someone damaged the window of a 2009 Dodge Ram and took cash.
A report said someone broke into the vehicle at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Danbury Court in Manhattan. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,215. Police ask that anyone with information please contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 63-year-old man said he was the victim of burglary and criminal damage to property Tuesday.
An RCPD report said someone damaged a window on the victim’s vehicle and took Ray-Ban Sunglasses, a flashlight, knife, and binoculars at around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Everett Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,425. Police ask that anyone with information please contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.