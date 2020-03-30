ARRESTS
• David Lee Thornton, 32, Ogden, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Tyran Earl Hernandez, 40, 1717 Denholm Drive, for aggravated assault and domestic battery. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Patricia Elaine Luster, 60, 1311 Overlook Drive, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Austin Hercules Ritchie, 20, 2230 Westchester Drive No. 3, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at about 2:12 a.m. Sunday while in the 500 block of Kearney Street.
• Tami Burch, 51, Ogden, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 2:56 p.m. Wednesday while at 325 N. Park St. in Ogden.