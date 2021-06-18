ARRESTS
• Justin Dean Moppin, 28, Holyrood, for possession of paraphernalia, distribution of opiate or narcotic, use or possession of paraphernalia. Held on $7,000 bond.
• Camryn Grace Scharnhorst, 21, 1100 Bluemont Ave. No 213, for battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Isaac David Greathouse, 22, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 49, for attempt to elude and reckless driving. Released on $1,000.
• Juan Lavon Turner, 43, Junction City, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Arron James Flower, 38, homeless, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $750 bond.
• Denise Marie Mills, 34, Salina, for probation violation. Released with no bond listed.
• Robert Timothy Crepeau, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of opiate or narcotic and possession of marijuana. Held on $3,000 bond.
• William Joseph Correia, 38, 619 Thurston St., for possession of marijuana, use or possession of paraphernalia and violation of restrictions on driver’s license. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Daylone Nicole Smith, 29, 805 Thurston St., for domestic battery and possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Wylee James Schmit, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 268, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
• Bradford Morland Naruo, 35, Junction City, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 39, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft by deception and false impersonation at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Woodland Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 71-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects posing as Social Security Administration staff deceived her into purchasing and providing $7,800 worth of gift cards to them.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:56 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Woodland Street in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Dennis Rhoden, 71, of Solomon had swerved into oncoming traffic while headed westbound to avoid a car turning at the intersection. Rhoden was transported to Via Christi by Riley County EMS in critical condition.