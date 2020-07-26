ARRESTS
• Breanna McKenzie Cheever, 19, St. George, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $2,500 bond.
• Marcus Tyrone Cutler, 26, 417 Laramie St., for interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $2,500 bond.
• William Landon Thomas Vanover, 23, Fort Riley, for distribution of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulants, possession of paraphernalia and traffic of contraband. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Colton Dewayne Tyler Gardiner, 28, 1737 Denholm Drive, for DUI and driving while suspended. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Taylor Rae Fief, 26, 1000 Yuma St., for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Nathaniel Scott Smith, 19, 1508 Oxford Place No. 23, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Bryan Richard Harris, 33, for 4104 Spook Rock Way No. 201, for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.