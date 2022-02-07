ARRESTS
• Emily Alexandra Henry, 23, 400 Fremont St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Tyler Hurst Payne, 27, 400 Fremont St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Damian Charles Donlon, 51, 311 N. Ninth St. for interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Jarman Deon Morgan, 44, homeless, for violation of offender registration act and perjury. Held on $25,000 bond.
• Timothy Pierre Hill, 33, Junction City, for criminal use of financial card and unlawful acts with a computer. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Andrew Timothy Woods, 21, 722 Osage St. B, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Sangla Maurice Stevens, 32, 517 Stone Drive No. 4303, for perjury and violation of offender registration act. Held on $30,000 bond.
• Casey Lynn Powell, 46, 300 N. Fifth St. No. 7B, for criminal threat. Held on $4,000 bond.
• Christopher Michael Troy, 33, Leonardville, for burglary and theft. Released with no bond listed.
• Robert William Stoll IV, 32, Goodland, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
• Andrea Kilie Dunlap, 1408 Cambridge Place No. 18, for criminal use of financial card. Held with no bond listed.
• Libby Kathleen Alexander, 31, 1006 Fremont St. No. 3, for burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $8,000 bond.
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 20, homeless, for criminal threat, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Raymond Lee Wood, 30, Wamego, for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, distribution of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant, distribution of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution or possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $6,000 bond.
• Christina Chantelain Drummond, 40, 1533 Hartford Road, for two counts of theft and criminal trespass. Released on $1,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Jared Patterson, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
• Tremelle Montgomery, 19, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 3:06 p.m Friday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 34-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 50-year-old male suspect had stolen her silver 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 after she lent the truck to him and he never returned it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $6,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of S. Fifth Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 38-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 45-year-old male suspect pushed her against a vehicle with a pipe and spit in her face.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and domestic battery at 2:28 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 25-year-old man damaged a door and a refrigerator door, and inured the victim’s hand. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Grand Mere Parkway in Manhattan. Officers listed a 47-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a black Fuji bicycle, green Trek model 920 bicycle and a black diamond bicycle were stolen from his front porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.