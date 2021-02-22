ARRESTS
• Calvin Eric Law, 58, 6232 Sparrow Lane, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Michelle Elaine Vassar, 40, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for failure to appear. Released on $1,500.
• Sebastian Edmond Balderson, 17, 1501 N. 10th Court, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Charlie Easter Jr., 52, 3421 Chimney Rock Road, for criminal threat. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Tanaivas Desean Richardson, 24, 815 Glenstone Circle, for distribution of opiates, narcotics or certain stimulants, possession of marijuana, use or possession or drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
• Aaron Ryan Radcliffe, 28, homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
• Michael Karl Halliwell, 28, 1500 Oxford Place No. 14, for failure to appear. Released on $40.
• Joshua Adam Jones, 31, Ogden, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,050 bond.
• Skylar Douglas Scheible, 30, 1020 Houston St. No. 6, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Zachary Allen Martinez, 30, Solomon, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Sabian Fyre Adams, 510 Rio Hondo Way No. 303, for distribution of opiates, narcotics or certain stimulants, distribution of marijuana and use or possess ion of drug paraphernalia.
• Alto Jack Robert Johns, 49, 431 Leavenworth St. No 3, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Eladio Fuentes Alvaraez Jr., 42, 925 Colorado St., for possession of opiates, narcotics or certain stimulants, interference with the law enforcement and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Katheryne Dailey Hager, 23, 1420 Cambridge Place No. 32, for failure to appear. Released on $2,500 bond.
• Lesli Diane Wilson, 48, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Rodney Allen Roberts, 53, 1400 Chase Place No. A6, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
• Brian Christopher Jenkins, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Kaden William Crawley Henry, 14, 730 Allen Road No. 76, for criminal damage to property. Released with no bond listed.
• Cortni Lynn Freed, 31, 956 S. Collins Lane, for failure to appear. Held on $750.
INCIDENTS
• A man exposed himself at a business Sunday.
Officers filed a report for lewd and lascivious conduct in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan at 9:21 p.m. Sunday. Officers listed an unknown male suspect when it was reported he entered a business and exposed himself. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.