Police report for Feb. 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 ARRESTS• Cecilia Gonzalez, 29, 719 Allison Ave. No. 5, for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Held on $20,000 bond.• Chantay Rayvon Marie Caron, 31, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.• Justin Matthew Gonzales, 23, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.• Myaisa Elizabeth Mason, 22, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.• Christopher Collins, 55, Ogden, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.• Taylor Lynn Stutheit, 27, homeless, for DUI. Released on $2,000 bond.• Andrew Coleman Jones, 44, homeless, for failure to appear, possession of opiate or certain stimulant and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $13,000 bond.• Tomas Barrera, 21, 1114 Garden Way A, for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.• John Albert Benson II, 18, 1301 Claflin Road, Haymaker Hall, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.• Dameon Keith Thorn Skidmore, 29, 213 Brookstone Drive, for criminal damage to property. Held on $2,000 bond.• Ethan Muturi Chege, 23, 3668 Everett Drive, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.• Cody John Munsch, 32, 510 Brookmont Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.• Dayton Alexander Hunter Clay, 24, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $7,500 bond.•Desie Martez Chatfield, 42, Hutchinson, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.• Anthony Joseph Brooks, 48, Topeka, for theft, possession of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $5,000 bond.• Trevonn Darnell Markham, 20, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 906, for violation of court order. Held on $10,000 bond.• Trever Lee Grace, 20, Washington, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.