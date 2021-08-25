• Austin Dean Carter, 24, 1005 Colorado St., for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Randy Dawon Lewis, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.
• Jason Lee Michael Winkelman, 49, Leonardville, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Hallay Leekeleevia Crenshaw, 28, 704 Dondee Drive No. 1024, for aggravated assault and battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Amanda Hope Pixler, 31, homeless, for possession of opiate or narcotic, three counts of probation violation, possession of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dora Alicia Guerra Todd, 25, Junction City, for probation violation. Released with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Manuel Aguero Vega, 21, for possession of an open container while at N. 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue.
• Aron Acedo Jurado, 21, for possession of an open container while at N. 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue.
• Jason Williams, 18, for possession of marijuana while at N. Fourth Street and Bluemont Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 40-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole her maroon 2008 Mazda CX9. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $10,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Stonehenge Drive and Treesmill Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Acura RDX driven by Sushma Prankash, 66, of Manhattan had T-boned a 2001 GMC Sierra 2500 HD driven by Benjamin Ochoa, 32, of Manhattan at the intersection. Prankash was transported by EMS for treatment of minor injuries. Prankash was also issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a yield sign.