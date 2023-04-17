ARRESTS

  • Taylor Maye Cruz, 20, 2000 College Heights Road No. 10, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sophia Nicole Allen, 16, 2435 Purcells Mill, for possession of marijuana and possession of cigarettes by a minor. Released, no bond listed.
  • Jonathan Michael Murphy, 23, 245 Summit Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
  • Devaughn Malik Gordon, 27, 2431 Woodway Drive C, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
  • Michael Duane Westgate, 43, 431 South Fifth St. for theft of property or services. Confined on $250 bond.
  • Jardyn John Bartman, 28, 1019 Fremont St. No. 7, for aggravated burglary and theft of property or services. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Darryl Ian Flores Klemick, 18, 2917 Wayne Drive, for possession of opiate and burglary. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Tyrell Demond Harper, 26, 412 South 10th St. No. 1, for domestic battery, criminal restraint, interference with law enforcement officer and violating protection order. Released on $3,000 bond.

