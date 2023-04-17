Taylor Maye Cruz, 20, 2000 College Heights Road No. 10, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Sophia Nicole Allen, 16, 2435 Purcells Mill, for possession of marijuana and possession of cigarettes by a minor. Released, no bond listed.
Jonathan Michael Murphy, 23, 245 Summit Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Devaughn Malik Gordon, 27, 2431 Woodway Drive C, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Michael Duane Westgate, 43, 431 South Fifth St. for theft of property or services. Confined on $250 bond.
Jardyn John Bartman, 28, 1019 Fremont St. No. 7, for aggravated burglary and theft of property or services. Released on $4,000 bond.
Darryl Ian Flores Klemick, 18, 2917 Wayne Drive, for possession of opiate and burglary. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Tyrell Demond Harper, 26, 412 South 10th St. No. 1, for domestic battery, criminal restraint, interference with law enforcement officer and violating protection order. Released on $3,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Cole Fisher, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1100 block of Hayes Drive
Lauragail Boman, 19, Manhattan, for possession or marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Leavenworth Street
Sadiki Smith, 20, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at North 15th Street and Fairchild Avenue
INCIDENTS
Rick James Stradtner, 45, 300 North Fifth St. No. 4E, was arrested Friday on his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation in connection to his original arrest for criminal threat on Nov. 4 after he threatened a 62-year-old man he knew over the phone. Stradtner remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $25,000.
Justin Dovel Everett, 42, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 33, was arrested Friday on his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. This warrant stems from Everett’s failure to appear in court for an original arrest of criminal damage to property after it was reported he spray-painted a trash can and yard of a 39-year-old woman he knew. Everett was released from jail on a total bond of $20,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Anneberg Drive in Manhattan. The Manhattan city government reported an unknown person damaged and destroyed dispensers, waste bins, a mirror, and a sink in a women’s bathroom at Anneberg Park. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $630. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan . A 44-year-old man reported an unknown person “keyed” the door of his truck while parked at Walmart. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and battery at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Ninth Street in Manhattan. Two men ages 51 and 59 reported the 59-year-old hit the 51-year-old and the 51-year-old pulled a gun on the 59-year-old.