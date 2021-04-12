ARRESTS
• Drake Alan Siebert, 19, 1417 Cambridge Place No. 11, stalking and reckless driving. Held on $3,500 bond.
• Andrew Michael Looney-Rivas, 18, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Noah Joseph Klingler, 23, 612 Bertrand St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Jocelyn Victoria Ann Hicks, 24, 1926 Crescent Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $2,500 bond.
• Michael Edward Smith, 47, homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
• Dominic Michael Davis, 19, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
• Rupert Myles Cooper, 29, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Casen Steere, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Thurston Street and N. Juliette Avenue.
• Sarah Ginder, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
• Drake Siebert, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Dirty Dawg’s Saloon, 531 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 31-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 54-year-old male suspect threatened him with a gun.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 7:09 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 19-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and stole a Michael Kors purse, a Victoria Secret duffle bag, clothes, and makeup items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Blue Earth Place in Manhattan. Officers listed Diamond Real Estate Management as the victim when it was reported three windows on the Blue Earth Place building were damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of W. 56th Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 63-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Predator 14 HP engine. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $534. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 10:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue. Officers listed a 69-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown male suspect broke into the office at Wash Palace and stole business keys and quarters from the change machine at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and domestic deprivation of property at 7:47 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed 39- and 42-year-old men and an 18-year-old girl as the victims when it was reported a 42-year-old male suspect battered the 39-year-old male victim and a 39-year-old male suspect threatened the 42-year-old male and 18-year-old female victims with a gun.