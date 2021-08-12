(MANHATTAN, KS – August 10, 2021) The annual Pet Poolooza event will return to City Park Waterpark this year on Saturday, August 21 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. People are invited to bring their dogs to enjoy the last day of the waterpark season and cool off at the pool for a suggested $10 entry donation per pet. All donations will benefit the City of Manhattan T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter. Donations may be made by cash or check only. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.
Proof of ID, rabies vaccine, and City pet license are required for entry. Rabies vaccines and City pet licenses will be available on site at the event. Vendors will also be at the event and participants can register for raffle prizes! Find details online at https://www.mhkprd.com/petpoolooza.
“This is one of the most hilarious events we host every year,” said Aquatics Director Sydni Baker. “At the end of pool season, it brings me so much joy to see the animals out playing and splashing! We always have a great turnout.”
In addition to the Pet Poolooza benefit, the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter will be participating in the national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive in August and September to help find loving homes for animals in need. Reduced adoption fees will be available during weekends starting August 26 as part of the Clear the Shelter initiative.
“In 2020, 40 pets were adopted as part of the Clear the Shelters event,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Eastes. “This year, we’re extending the dates and hoping to find homes for even more animals.”
Clear the Shelter 1:00 – 5:00 PM
- Aug. 26-28
- Sept. 2-4
- Sept. 9-11
- (Sept 16-18 tentative)
Reduced adoption fees for the dates above will be:
- Cats: $25
- Kittens: $75
- Dogs: $50
- Puppies: TBD (price based on age and breed)
- Rodents/Exotics: $10
T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter is located at 605 Levee Drive. Shelter hours are 1:00 – 5:00 PM. Find more information about available pets and fill out an adoption application at www.mhkprd.com/AnimalShelter. Monetary and wish list donations may be made at the Shelter during business hours.
The mission of Manhattan Parks & Rec is to build a healthy community through people, parks, and programs. More information is available at www.mhkprd.com, or by calling the Parks & Recreation office at 785-587-2757 during regular business hours. Follow Manhattan Parks & Rec on Facebook at ManhattanParksandRec or on Twitter, @ManhattanPRD.