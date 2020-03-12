One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Fort Riley Boulevard and 15th Street Wednesday night.
According to a preliminary Kansas Highway Patrol report, a vehicle was traveling west on Fort Riley Boulevard at 15th Street at 9:20 p.m. A pedestrian entered the road from the north and the vehicle struck the person, who came to rest in the center of the road.
The person died at the scene.
There is no crosswalk at the intersection.
Fort Riley Boulevard was shut down in both directions for several hours as emergency crews worked at the scene.
Officials won’t release the deceased person’s identity until it notifies the next-of-kin.