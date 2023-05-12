Augusta 2023.jpg

The Manhattan Optimists Renegades gather around their second-place plaque at the Cinco De Mayo Hitfest in Augusta last weekend. 

 Courtesy of Sabrina Ault

The Manhattan Optimist Renegades ended the Cinco De Mayo Hitfest in Augusta over the weekend with a 5 -1 record and a second-place trophy.

The Manhattan Optimist Renegades started the Hitfest off with a win against Wichita Khaos, 12-0. Alayna Ault and Hayden Matzke started the weekend off with a combined no-hitter. Ault struck out 6 walking 1 and Matzke struck out 3. Matzke, Emily Crocker, and Hadley Brown led the team with two hits each. The biggest hit was from Hailey VanDusen who hit one out of the park in the third inning.

