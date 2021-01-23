In honor of our former president, “It’s just words, folks.”
This is going to be a regular item on the opinion page that includes wordplay, bad puns, and the skewering of overstuffed language.
Donald Trump had a real humdinger as he left the White House for the last time as president last week. “Have a nice life. We’ll see you soon,” he said, his last official words.
Huh? Which is it?
When you say, “have a nice life,” that’s a sendoff. That’s “goodbye forever.” But when you say, “we’ll see you soon,” uhhh, aren’t you saying something entirely different?
So, well, whatever. It’s just words.