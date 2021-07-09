Another English language pet peeve: “With that being said…”
All of a sudden, it’s all over the place. It hardly ever seems necessary, and it’s usually wrong.
Seems like the worst offenses are occurring in the sports world, which of course is hardly unusual. Division 1 college athletes aren’t prominent because of their expertise with dependent clauses.
Take this one, from Wednesday: Georgia wide receiver announced he was transferring to Auburn. He used Twitter to thank Georgia for whatever it was Georgia did for him, and then: “With that being said I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at Auburn University.”
Or this one, also this week, from (ouch) a “writer” at Sports Illustrated, discussing Boston College’s football rivalries: “I will prioritize how competitive the rivalry is on a year-to-year basis, especially in recent years. With that being said, it will also pay homage to iconic moments in the past.”
High school kids announcing where they plan to go to college lean on this phraseology all the time. Here’s the basic template: “I would like to thank God, and my parents, and teammates and coaches here with the East Westchester Northstars. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will continue my academic and football career with the Pomona Sagehens!!! #GoCecil!”
My basic response is this: If you are saying something, you don’t need to note the fact that you have just said it. Everybody knows it has just been said, because they either just heard you say it or they just read what you wrote. In fact, if they’re reading it, they can go back and read it again because it’s right there. It hasn’t disappeared. So you don’t need to say that it has just been said.
A slightly more nuanced critique, which I hesitate to even offer, is that “that being said” is actually the same as saying “however.” For instance, “I think Lawrence smells like a sewer. That being said, I do like the chicken sandwich they serve us at the stadium every other October.”
See? The one thing is the logical opposite of the other. X is true, but despite what you might conclude from X being true, Y is also true.
The Twitter Hemingways hardly ever use it that way. They just use it to add words to puff up the appearance of importance of what they’ve said. “I ate a hamburger. With that being said, I am going to go to Florida for spring break.”
One thing really has nothing to do with the other. I suppose I ought to acknowledge that in the examples above, the Sports Illustrated writer perhaps was trying to say that she’ll consider both current events and, in contrast to that fact, will also consider historic moments. Perhaps the kid ditching Georgia to play for Auburn feels that there’s a logical contradiction between thanking the Bulldogs and yelling “War Eagle!” That’s possible.
So let me get back to the first point: It’s just unnecessary. Skip it. You’ve just said it, so you don’t need to say that it’s been said. We know that it’s been said, because you just said it. I mean, you’ve only got 140 characters. Can’t you say something better?