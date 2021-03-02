A malapropism walks into a bar, looking for all intensive purposes like a wolf in cheap clothing, muttering epitaphs and casting dispersions on his magnificent other, who takes him for granite.
WORDPLAY | We don't mean to cast aspersions on the illiterate, but...
- Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
