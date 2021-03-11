Certain things just wear me out after awhile. Does that make sense?
Yes, I’ve gotten to that point with that phrase. Seems like I can’t get through a morning without somebody asking me, “Does that make sense?”
It’s not really a question. It’s really an attempt for affirmation. Or rather, I guess I should say that if it really is a question, it makes me want to gouge out my eyeballs.
Here’s an example:
Person: “We’d like to get on the plane first before the airplane takes off. Does that make sense?”
Me: “Are you absolutely sure about that? Maybe you could just run real fast and grab hold of the wing.”
I mean, in very limited circumstances, using it is probably kind and considerate. If somebody’s explaining quantum physics, and I respond with mouth agape, I’d consider the question actually helpful. No, would be my answer. Then they could try again, maybe using stick figures and single-syllable words. With extended pauses between sentences, to check my pulse.
But when you’re talking about, say, lunch, or KU football, I don’t need you to ask me if it makes sense all the time. (Well, wait a minute. KU football rarely makes any sense. But the point is that my mind is capable of grasping the upshot of the conversation. Does that make sense?)
Oops. Kidding.
I get weary of nodding my head, or saying, “Sure,” every other sentence. After a few of those, I want to punch anybody who thinks I’m that thick. What’s next? Are they going to check to see if I need a diaper change?
So here’s a proposed guideline: Only use “Does that make sense?” when you think your audience actually cannot understand what you’ve just told them, due to the fact that your explanation was lousy. Maybe once a week. If you’re explaining things so poorly that you find yourself using it all the time, then maybe you should talk a lot less.
On another matter:
Minor internal discussion at The Mercury earlier this week.
A car crash killed a man in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue. The story we initially wrote described the location as “west Manhattan.” Not sure the origin of that characterization, but whether it was the cops or us, it prompted a conversation.
That would have been true in, say, 1915. In 2020, that location could safely be called “central Manhattan,” maybe even “east.” It’s right there across from campus, near the alumni center.
I have a suggestion based on the city map. To qualify as “west Manhattan” in 2021, I’d say you have to be on the other side of Seth Child Road. (While we’re at it, it’s never Seth Childs Road. It’s Seth Child. No “s.”)
On the other hand, as editor Megan Moser points out, that would exclude Westloop from “West Manhattan,” which seems sort of silly. If the west Dillons is not in west Manhattan, what in the name of Isaac Goodnow is even true anymore?
So, on second thought, I’ll go with Browning. Once you’re west of Browning, you’re in “west Manhattan.”
Next?