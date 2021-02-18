Only way to get my dead sedan through that tunnel was to attach a chain to the axle and drag it through there manually. My hands are killing me now. Must be car-pull tunnel syndrome.
WORDPLAY | Perhaps it's an auto-immune disorder
- Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Highland Park hands Manhattan boys’ basketball 65-40 loss
- MHS girls' basketball coach Scott Mall earns Victory No. 400 in win over Seaman
- Ice cold: Kansas State frigid from 3, falls to No. 23 Kansas 59-41 in latest Sunflower Showdown matchup
- Oklahoma State women's basketball downs K-State 59-46
- Clashes erupt in 2nd night of protests over rapper's jailing
- "A brutal introduction to winter" | Record cold temperatures observed in Manhattan
- Cold snap disrupts vaccine shipments, clinics in Kansas
- Ex-Buc Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism, sheriff says
Most Popular
Articles
- Evergy starts rolling blackouts to conserve power
- Aggieville no longer promoting Fake Patty's Day events
- FBI arrests Topeka man, KSU doctoral student in connection with US Capitol riot
- Fort Riley soldiers complete tank crew certification with live-fire exercises
- Mobile home total loss after Thursday fire
- Manhattan breaks previous record cold, high temperatures
- City approves second Scooter’s Coffee location
- Health department considers loosening restrictions as 10% of Riley County is vaccinated
- Flint Hills Christian School plans major expansion
- Bruce Weber's message to K-State fans amid 12-game losing streak: 'Our guys have made improvement'
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.