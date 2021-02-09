There’s a never-ending stream of goofball language that emerges from the government, thank goodness.
The latest, in my experience, is “housing security.” This came up in the stories reporting about the creation of a new Manhattan city advisory board that’s supposed to help find housing for workers.
I thought: Oh, they want to put locks on the front doors, or install cameras to make sure thieves don’t bash in the windows. Security systems. Like that.
Nope. “Housing security” means something like making sure people have enough money to pay for housing, and making sure there’s enough housing supply to accommodate people who need it.
It’s like the term “food insecurity.” That’s another recent government/advocate invention that basically means, “people poor enough to be unsure how they’ll come up with enough money to buy food.” It also covers something like people who live too far to walk to a grocery store, I think. Or maybe that’s a “food desert,” which, depending on how you would define it, could include Miller Ranch and Sharingbrook.
What’s the solution to these “insecurities”? Well, to provide more “security,” which would presumably mean money. But it’s almost certainly not going to be that simple, because, well, the terms are more complicated than that.