We carried out from Baan Thai but didn’t have quite enough. The son ran down the stairs to the kitchen, while the daughter sauntered in later from the living room. “Not enough for me?” she asked. “Sorry,” I said. “Thai goes to the runner.”
WORDPLAY | Baan to Run
- Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
