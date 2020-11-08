You may come across the term “winterizing” the lawn. It is usually in connection with a fertilizer bag. There are a few things one can do to keep your cool-season lawn healthy at this time of the year. The lawn will “winterize” even without our input.
Nitrogen fertilizer applied now will be stored in the grass plant for next spring. The desirable green color of grass is a response to adequate nitrogen. A pound of actual nitrogen fertilizer applied to 1,000 square feet will be sufficient. Use a water soluble or quick-release nitrogen product. Urea fertilizer is commonly used.
A fertilizer containing phosphorus and potassium is usually not needed. Our soil often has a sufficient amount of these nutrients. Adding more than needed doesn’t make the lawn healthier. Using too much fertilizer can be a problem, especially when there is soil erosion. Then it will become a pollutant.
Grass needs sunlight to stay green. The tree leaves will shade out the grass if the leaves become too thick. Tree leaves can be shredded and left in place.
The lawn mower will work fine at chopping up the leaves. You can lower the mowing height if needed to aid in chopping up the tree leaves. It is still best to stay in the preferred height for mowing your grass type. Tall fescue should not be cut shorter than three inches and bluegrass can be cut to two inches.
Not mowing is not suggested. Leaving the grass taller than normal can cause the same issue as too many tree leaves. Shading of the grass blades will turn the lawn yellow. Your last mowing of the season should leave the grass two to three inches for the winter.
A few weeds can be physically removed. Pick a warm and calm day if you need to use an herbicide. Read the herbicide label for the best results.
Preparing the lawn for winter is about keeping the lawn healthy. That doesn’t necessarily come in a bag. Continue to provide best practices for your lawn.
