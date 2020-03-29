Just when we most need a good American pastime, the baseball season has been postponed. In fact, the only sports on TV seem to be old ACC basketball games. Might as well watch wrestling.
One can’t read, cook and garden all the time. So as we sit around on our sofas, tucked away from possible coronavirus infection, many of us are turning to the tube for amusement and are being reminded of the old complaint: “a hundred freaking channels and there’s nothing ever on.”
So after we are sure we don’t want to watch whatever Turner Classic Movies is showing, those of us with Internet connections probably turn to “streaming services.” If you’ve got Amazon Prime and a Roku, you probably already know how to go searching for old episodes of “Are You Being Served?” and the black and white “Perry Masons.”
Rather than just letting the “artificial intelligence” of your service or services pick things for you, readers might want to use a little natural intelligence of their own to find films that they actually want to see. You might search for movies by particular directors.
Take Hitchcock, Kurosawa or Wes Anderson, for example. Type the name into the search box provided and see what titles turn up.
We can enjoy perhaps a week of evenings spent watching nothing but movies directed by Stanley Kubrick. Maybe it would be best to use Warner Brother’s cartoons as palate cleansers between them, though.
“2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Paths of Glory,” “Barry Lyndon,” “Spartacus,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Lolita,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “The Shining” — a list of Kubrick’s movies sounds like a prospective list of cinematic high points of the last 70 years.
These movies are well-made, suspenseful, sometimes funny, and they always manage to seem fresh. But they are also uncompromising.
The homebound who don’t care to be challenged by things as essentially silly as movies might prefer, say, films from the careers of the Zucker brothers. Jerry and David, along with their buddy Jim Abrahams, made a series of broadly comic and often satiric films that were also very popular.
“Kentucky Fried Movie,” “Airplane,” “The Naked Gun” movies, “Top Secret,” the “Hot Shots!” movies, and a couple of the “Scary Movie” films were all directed by some combination of the three collaborators. “Airplane” and “The Naked Gun” movies certainly deserve a rewatch.
Those films may lead you to the movies made by Mel Brooks. He may be most remembered for “The Producers,” but his film send-ups {span}— {/span}”Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Space Balls,” “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety” and “Blazing Saddles” took up most of his filmmaking time.
Those films contain some of the funniest moments in movies that I can remember. “Put the candle back!” Still, if movie streamers just want to laugh, maybe they can’t do better than call up the Marx Brothers’ movies.
I prefer the early ones. “Horse Feathers” (about a college president boosting the football program), “The Coconuts,” “Duck Soup” and “A Night at the Opera” are all funny.
But they are also in black and white. Viewers who find they like the look of black-and-white movies might as well look at some dramas from the same era, even if they don’t want to risk “Battleship Potemkin” or “The Great Train Robbery.”
Everyone probably ought to know “Casablanca,” the masterpiece of sentimentality, and “Citizen Kane.” But if we want to continue to think in series of films, viewers might search their streaming services (or TCM’s calendar) for the “Thin Man” movies with Kansas City’s William Powell as Dashiell Hammett’s married detective. These are mysteries with humor that seem to please just about everyone.
Here’s hoping you find something decent to entertain yourself with during these days of “sheltering at home.” And here’s hoping you enjoy a movie in good health.