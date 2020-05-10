Having time to do my yard work has been a benefit this year. One task that seldom gets accomplished is proper timing on pruning. Pruning can be done anytime and not harm the plant. However, pruning flowering plants at the wrong time will reduce their aesthetic value.
Trees and shrubs that bloom in the spring start forming their flower buds for next year in the summer. Pruning after that time will remove flowers and reduce the aesthetic value. Usually, these plants are used in the landscape for their flowers.
There are many spring blooming plants. A few of the most common ones include Forsythia, Lilac, Weigela, Quince and Beautybush. Prune spring bloomers when they finish blooming.
Flowering is generally best on middle-aged stems. Remove the oldest to keep the plant vigorous and blooming year after year. This can mean removing two or three of the largest stems each year.
Removing the oldest stems can turn into a lot of work. It is best to take out these big stems at ground level. Using the right tool makes the work easier. A thin bladed saw is required to get in between the remaining stems and the ones needing to be removed.
A straggling stem may need to be headed back. The principle behind pruning small twigs is always to cut back to a bud, which is directed outward and will produce new growth. Cut about a 1/4-inch above an outward facing bud or young stem.
Working with the plant’s genetic shape will reduce work. Plants naturally are either rounded, spreading, upright, horizontal oval or weeping. Trimming them all into one shape fights the plant’s natural form.
A handout on the timing of pruning shrubs is available on our website. It is on the front page under hot topics. wThe handout references the plant’s natural form and a drawing of the referenced form.
