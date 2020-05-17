One of the first pests of the season for me is the asparagus beetle. The amount of them from year to year varies. There have only been a few this season so far. I seldom treat for them since I am a caretaker of a relatively large planting with enough for all. Malathion is a product that could be used against them, which only has a one-day wait before harvest can resume.
Insects and diseases can be a factor in the production of our vegetable crops.
I will be conducting a program on the most common pests online. The live Zoom program will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 21. You must register on our website at riley.ksu.edu under events to participate.
K-State Research and Extension has several forms of information for the consumer. Many pests have full publications with life cycles and damage information. These can be found in the KSRE bookstore at https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/. Look under lawn and garden or insects.
Not all pests have a full publication. Many have a one page information sheet. It will describe the situation and give a course of action. When a pesticide is needed, current options are listed. This information is found at the horticulture information center’s common plant problems. Search or go to https://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/info-center/plant-pest-problems.html.
One challenge with using a pesticide is getting the product to the plant tissue. Many products are liquids that bead up and roll off the plant. Adding a spreader or sticker to the solutions will help it stick and last longer to control the pest.
Insect pests often are on the underside of the plant. Complete and thorough coverage of the underside is necessary. This requires effort but is needed for best results. Managing pests does require some time but is only a fraction of cost. Growing your own food is well worth it.
